Monday, 31 May 2021 – Kalembe Ndile’s daughter, Lucyanne, has paid an emotional tribute to him, following his sudden demise.

Kalembe’s daughter said that she is yet to come to terms with the sad news of her father’s demise and at the moment, it’s difficult to pen down everything that she feels about her deceased father.

According to her, the fateful day that she received the sad news of her father’s death will forever remain a nightmare.

Lucyanne described her late father as a best friend and a conqueror and wished his soul will rest in eternal peace.

“I wish I had the strength to pen down everything I feel. Rest in peace Daddie.

“I’ll forever be your favourite little girl and you’ll forever be my best friend. My heart is shattered and I don’t want to admit that you are no more.

﻿Fly ease, you were a conqueror,” the heartfelt message posted on her Facebook page reads.

Here are photos of Kalembe’s daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST