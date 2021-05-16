Sunday, May 16, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has criticised the five-Judge bench that declared the Building Bridges Initiative bill unconstitutional.

In a statement on Saturday, the rambunctious COTU boss said the Judges led by Justice Joel Ngugi disrespected the President by referring to him as Mr. Kenyatta during the whole proceeding that lasted almost 8 hours.

He singled out Prof Joel Ngugi who was the presiding judge who read most of the ruling.

Other judges were Justice George Odunga, Justice Jairus Ngaah, Justice Chacha Mwita, and Lady Justice Teresia Matheka.

Ngugi, who is a Harvard-trained judge, struck a chord with several Kenyans for his passion and confidence while reading out the landmark conclusions by the panel of judges.

Before he joined the Judiciary, Ngugi was a lecturer at the University of Washington in Seattle where he taught law.

At the University, he researched the role of law in economic development, the role of governments in market regulation and wealth allocation, and legal reforms in the transition and developing economies.

In terms of his Education, Ngugi is a graduate of the Nairobi University, class of 1996, before proceeding to the Kenya School of Law in 1997 for a Postgraduate Diploma in Law.

Afterward, he went to Harvard University, where he obtained an LL.M. in 1999 and an S.J.D. in 2002.

The Kenyan DAILY POST