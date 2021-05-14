Friday, 14 May 2021 – Controversial Facebook blogger, Maxwell Odongo, has wrecked his baby mama’s marriage, following an ugly online drama with her husband.

Odongo, who enjoys a huge following online, went on a ranting spree recently after his wife’s husband denied him access to his biological son who goes by the name Riek.

He started bragging online that he still ‘chews’ his baby mama when she brings their son for a visit.

He further narrated how his baby mama, Sophia, badmouths her husband when they meet.

Odongo’s baby mama has since been divorced.

She wrote him an emotional message and informed him that he has successfully wrecked her marriage, adding that his ultimate goal from the start was to cause a conflict between her and her husband.

“Your ultimate goal was to ruin my marriage. It’s now done. Are you happy now?

“If this marriage came to an end, it was bound to happen and I thank God for doing his will.

“I know God has better plans for me. But what I am sure of is, I hate you will all my heart and I can’t deny that” the message reads.

