Closing date: May 14, 2021

HIAS Refugee Trust of Kenya (HRTK) – Kenya Office

Vacancy Advertisement

Job Title: Temporary Matron/Nurse

Reporting to: Centre Manager

Location: Kenya

Terms of Engagement: Temporary

Duration: 3 Months renewable contract based on the availability of funds and performance

SCOPE

HIAS is an international nonprofit organization with a stand for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety, and opportunity. HIAS operation in Kenya was established in 2002 with the mission to serve the most vulnerable refugees through community-based protection including psychosocial support, resilience building, and provision of durable solutions.

Organizationally, HIAS is guided by its Refugee Rights Framework. This rights-based approach, based on international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, and practice, provides a programming framework for HIAS’s focus on refugee protection. This framework prioritizes programming impact that ensures forcibly displaced people realize their potential and become contributors to society, with this impact being achieved through the realization of legal and civil rights and social and economic rights including through 1) the right to protection from harm, violence, and discrimination, 2) the right to recovery from the shock of displacement, and 3) the right to economic self-sufficiency and inclusion.

HIAS seeks to recruit a Temporary Matron/Nurse who will manage the welfare of clients and ensure that all medical needs of patients are met. The candidate for this position will be required to ensure individual holistic health care is maintained throughout.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

1) Health and Medical Arrangements

· Responding to medical emergencies and offering first aid services.

· Carrying out medical screening and observations during intake of clients

· Administering any prescription medication in accordance with the doctor’s guidelines.

· Monitoring immunizations for children as per KEPI schedule

· Accompanying residents to routine medical appointments

· Provide advice to the Centre Manager on the medical needs of the residents at the center.

· Make orders for the medical supplies for the center. Ensure that medical supplies are stored safely and properly utilized.

· Handle all the relevant medical documentation and facilitate referrals to hospitals

· Keep records of all medical cases, treatment received, medication, duration of stay, and other needs at the center.

· Prepare daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly summaries.

· Record all Medical Emergencies and other incident reports at the center.

· Ensuring proper documentation and maintain confidentiality

· Work closely with the housekeeping department to ensure that the medical needs in terms of cleanliness and diet of residents are met.

2) Welfare

· Contributing to the induction of new residents so as to provide the highest standards of care

· Ensure cleanliness and tidiness of both the House and residents;

· Inspect the rooms from time to time and check on the general cleanliness, any peculiar habits, and/or report on anything outside the usual norm.

· Identify, address, and report all residents’ concerns to the Centre Manager

· Conflict resolution amongst clients

· Establish a compassionate environment by providing emotional, psychological, and spiritual support to clients.

· Carry out any other duties, as may be required by management

Job specifications

· Diploma in Nursing from a recognized institution.

· Qualified nurse with a sound knowledge of the management of outbreaks, of common diseases.

· Must be a registered nurse with the Nursing Council of Kenya

Skills & Competencies

· At least 2 years of work experience as a nurse, former experience with humanitarian organizations will be an added advantage

· Good computer skills (Word, Excel)

· Significant knowledge in conducting training and health talks.

· Ability to manage confidentiality

· Fluent in written and spoken English and Swahili

· Experience working in a refugee program is an added advantage

· Ability to work in a demanding and high pressured environment

How to Apply

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment.kenya@hias.org indicating the Vacancy Number HRTK/T-M/N/05/2021 on the Subject Line.

Deadline for Receiving Applications: 14th May 2021.

Important: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

HRTK is an equal opportunity employer that does not charge candidates for recruitment and dissociates itself from any entity defrauding candidates.