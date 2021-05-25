Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i will be on the ballot come the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed by Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, who insisted that the no-nonsense CS will be gunning for the presidency come next year whether his enemies like it or not.

This comes even as allies of Deputy President William Ruto and those of ODM leader Raila Odinga are plotting to impeach Matiang’i for unleashing police officers to brutalize them during the recent by-elections.

According to Arama, the so-called enemies of Matiang’i will be compelled to support his State House bid.

The MP claimed Matiang’i’s enemies were inciting people against him because they were afraid of him.

“I know why they are doing this, but I want to confirm that the CS will be on the ballot whether you like it or not, and we will support him.”

“The president said he would surprise people when it comes to choosing his successor; you never know,” the MP said.

The lawmaker held that Matiang’i’s attackers were those eyeing the top political seat and who saw the CS as a threat, considering the good relationship he has with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He dispelled rumours that MPs were planning to impeach Matiang’i.

“I have talked with my fellow MPs, and there are no plans for impeaching the CS.”

“People who are peddling rumours about the same have their personal issues, and they should come out clear,” he said.

Arama pointed accusing politicians poking their noses in Bonchari by-election, saying the area residents had not complained about harassment.

The legislator maintained that all the complaints about Matiang’i misusing the police were based on pure politics.

“If the CS was misusing the police, the president himself could have fired him because he has all the powers to do that, and he is the one who appointed him,” Arama lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST