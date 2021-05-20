Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is now a man under siege after talks emerged of a looming impeachment against him.

This comes even as the CS has fallen out with several MPs allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga as well as those allied to Deputy President William Ruto after the just concluded by-election where he unleashed police to brutalize their supporters.

Speaking yesterday, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi announced that he was confident that the no-nonsense CS would be impeached within the next two weeks.

Sudi’s threat comes after ODM leader Raila Odinga issued a strong-worded statement criticising the use of police force in political tests.

The message appeared targeted at Matiang’i who has faced the wrath of ODM MPs and officials for allegedly using state resources to campaign for the Jubilee candidate in the recently concluded Bonchari by-election.

ODM’s candidate, Parvel Oimeke, won the seat in Matiang’i’s home ground with 9,049 votes, against Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore who was second with 7,279 votes.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team has been planning to impeach Ruto but I want to tell you one thing, impeaching the DP is not as easy as you think.”

“But let’s leave that now, I want to tell you this, we’re going to impeach Matiang’i, in the next two weeks, Matiang’i must go home,” Sudi stated.

He faulted Matiang’i for crafting an agenda in order to allegedly rig the elections in his favour.

“In all by-elections, Matiang’i always sends heavy security detail in order to rig the elections to favour a particular candidate.

“Our police force is innocent, they are just following orders. So, we want to streamline the Law of Kenya as Tangatanga,” Sudi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST