Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Police officers have put the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in jeopardy after they raided ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna’s hotel in Kisii County ahead of the Bonchari by-election.

Addressing the press, Sifuna alleged that he escaped through a different exit after the law enforcers forced their way into Ufanisi Resort.

“I sneaked through the back door before they trapped us inside the hotel.”

“Bosire (ODM’s National Treasure Timothy Bosire) is still stranded inside,” Sifuna lamented.

He reprimanded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for allegedly using the police to turn the election in favour of Jubilee’s Opore, an ally of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“The government is attempting to intimidate us but we ask our voters to turn up and vote for our candidate.”

“They (voters) are our voices and representatives,” Sifuna rallied ODM’s followers.

ODM through its social media pages stated that the lawyer and Bosire spent their night in the executive wing of the hotel while preparing to monitor the by-election.

ODM candidate, Pavel Oimoke, faces competition from Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore and UDA’s Teresa Bitutu.

Bititu is the widow of the late area MP Oroo Oyioka who passed away on February 15 after battling an undisclosed illness.

This is the first time ODM and Jubilee are facing off in an election since the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

