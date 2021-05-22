Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has exposed a plan to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trusted CS, Fred Matiang’i, from office, with the help of ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila Odinga and Ruto have put Matiang’i on notice for unleashing police to brutalize their supporters in the just concluded by-elections.

In a Facebook post, Ngunjiri, who is one Uhuru’s allies, attacked Matiang’i saying he had gone rogue and needed to be dealt with.

“There is this one Cabinet Secretary who somehow thinks he’s untouchable.”

“We get insulted here every day as we protect the government he works for, then he thinks he can run over us the way he runs over everyone else,” Wambugu stated.

“Even if we have to pool resources with UDA and ODM and make dealing with him a joint project; since he’s already also tried to run over them too.”

“Sometimes you must deal with the crack, before it brings down the building.”

“We can’t keep allowing some bureaucrats to keep making our politics harder than it already is, or should be…Bonchari was a mistake,” he added.

CS Matiang’i was accused by both the UDA and ODM factions of using state resources to campaign for the Jubilee candidate.

ODM’s Edwin Sifuna accused Matiang’i of using the police to clobber Kisii residents. He indicated that he had been forced to engage in running battles with the police to avoid arrest.

“Uhuru must sack Matiangi or send him to the ministry of wildlife,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna stated.

On his part, ODM leader Raila Odinga expressed fears that some members of the Jubilee party were using the handshake as an excuse to erode hard-earned liberties.

“Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments,” he stated.

Sudi, a UDA member and close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, faulted the CS for sending heavy security detail in order to rig the elections to favour a particular candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST