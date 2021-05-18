The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission invites qualified applicants for the following temporary positions to be engaged during the by elections for the following Electoral Units to be held on 15th July 2021:

WARD-BASED VOTER EDUCATORS

Qualifications

Minimum Diploma in Social Sciences/Education/Project Management:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in voter/civic education, community mobilization and social work within the Ward/Constituency/County applied for;

Residents in the constituency/Ward in which they apply for;

Must be able to speak the main language of communication used by residents of the constituency/Ward;

Must be non-partisan with exceptional understanding and knowledge of socio-cultural, economic and political dynamics of the constituency/ward;

Proof of having successfully conducted voter/civic education activities or informal training with existing networks within the Ward/Constituency/County; and

Proven report writing skills

Wages: Ward-based Voter Educators will be paid Kshs. 1,500 per day

How to Apply

Applicants who meet requirements of the above positions should apply online at the IEBC website www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs. Closing date is 21st May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note hard copy applications shall not be considered.