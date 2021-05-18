The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission invites qualified applicants for the following temporary positions to be engaged during the by elections for the following Electoral Units to be held on 15th July 2021:

PRESIDING AND DEPUTY PRESIDING OFFICERS-

Qualifications

Kenyan citizen of high integrity, and be non-partisan;

Hold a Degree/Diploma certificate from a recognized institution;

Computer literate;

Have effective communication;

Good report writing skills;

Ability to manage people, sensitive data and materials;

Have skills in data computation;

Must be available for the entire period of the exercise; and

Must be residents in the constituency or Ward in which they; apply for

Wages

Presiding Officers will be paid 2000 per day; and

per day; and Deputy Presiding Officers will be paid 1,800 per day

How to Apply

Applicants who meet requirements of the above positions should apply online at the IEBC website www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs. Closing date is 21st May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note hard copy applications shall not be considered.