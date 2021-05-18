The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission invites qualified applicants for the following temporary positions to be engaged during the by elections for the following Electoral Units to be held on 15th July 2021:

POLLING/COUNTING CLERKS

Qualifications

Kenyan citizen of high integrity, and be non-partisan;

KCSE Aggregate C- and above;

Must be of good character and non-partisan;

Must be available for the entire period of the exercise; and

Resident of the Constituency/County Assembly Ward in which they apply

Wages: Polling Clerks/Counting Clerks will be paid Kshs. 1,000 per day

How to Apply

Applicants who meet requirements of the above positions should apply online at the IEBC website www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs. Closing date is 21st May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note hard copy applications shall not be considered.