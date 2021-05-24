Monday, 24 May 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress Sarah Hassan alias Tanya, has caused a massive commotion on social media after she shared yummy photos flaunting her hot body.
Tanya, who is 32-years-old, left little for men to imagine after she paraded her goodies in hot attires while enjoying a weekend vacation at one of the posh hotels in Mombasa.
The renowned actress is married to a lucky man called Martin Dale.
Tanya and Martin met in a gym before they started dating.
They got married in 2017 through an invite-only wedding at Karura Forest.
Here are the hot photos that she posted and left men salivating.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>