Monday, 24 May 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress Sarah Hassan alias Tanya, has caused a massive commotion on social media after she shared yummy photos flaunting her hot body.

Tanya, who is 32-years-old, left little for men to imagine after she paraded her goodies in hot attires while enjoying a weekend vacation at one of the posh hotels in Mombasa.

The renowned actress is married to a lucky man called Martin Dale.

Tanya and Martin met in a gym before they started dating.

They got married in 2017 through an invite-only wedding at Karura Forest.

Here are the hot photos that she posted and left men salivating.

