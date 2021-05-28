Friday, 28 May 2021 – A middle-aged man camped along a busy highway in Nairobi to beg for help from well-wishers.
He is among the thousands of Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet due to the dwindling economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and wanton looting of public resources by rogue Government officials.
The young man was seen holding a banner written ‘’Help Rent’, which he waved along the busy highway and hoped well-wishers will come to his financial aid.
Check out the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
