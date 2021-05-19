Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Dramatic scenes were witnessed after a middle-aged man who has been selling poisonous alcohol to unsuspecting customers was cornered by an irate mob.

The mob pounced on the young man when he was going about his business after several people who had consumed the alcohol fell ill.

They forced him to drink the alcohol that he was selling but he declined since he knew it was poisonous.

In a video shared online, the mob is seen ‘disciplining’ the helpless man and threatening to lynch him for poisoning people.

He was later handed over to the police.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST