Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – A middle-aged man wasarraigned before a Milimani law court on Tuesday and charged with stealing innerwear from a mall in Nairobi.

The accused,Caleb Onyango Otieno, is said to have stolen 36 pieces of innerwear and other assorted items worth Sh200, 000 at Sasa Mall along Moi Avenue.

From the court papers, the items include 48 pieces of lingerie, 36 pajamas, 22 pieces of cotton robes and six pieces of silk robes that belong to Lilian Mwangi

Onyango, who is accused of committing the offence at around 3 pm on March 26, 2021, pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi and pleaded for lenient bond terms saying he is from a humble background.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 or a bond of Sh100, 000 and the case will be mentioned on June 4th.

Below is a photo of Onyango in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST