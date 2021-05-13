Title: Mall Manager,

Location: Nairobi,

Gross Salary: 50k -60k Plus performance based Incentives,

Our client is an established real estate company. They seek to hire a Mall Manager who will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the efficient execution of the property management plans of the Mall to achieve monthly and quarterly set targets.

Responsibilities

In charge of setting up processes /procedures for Mall management

Daily management, supervision and communication with staff and service providers to ensure the premise operates in satisfactory conditions

Enforce terms of rental agreements and ensures compliance with relevant laws and regulations

Schedule property viewings and organize marketing efforts to maximize occupancy of premises under management

Manage relationships with suppliers and vendors and provide regular recommendations and advice to management to optimize operations

Regular interaction with the Mall’s Social Media Accounts to understand the trending content concerning the Mall and act accordingly

Responsible for timely rent collection and proper reporting to ensure arrears and bad debts are minimized

Interact and communicate regularly with tenants to resolve any queries in a timely and satisfactory manner

Assist in drafting and implementing procedures, processes and controls in conjunction with staff under the supervision

Responsible for compliance with all regulatory requirements, including fire safety, certificate of occupation, business permits and timely land rates and rents

Carry out regular weekly detailed routine Mall inspections and review maintenance and security issues, safety processes and other operational issues

Update and organize all information relating to the Mall and tenants including, regulatory certificates, statutory documents and tenancy agreements

Maintain an updated database of suppliers and service providers

Draft and present weekly, monthly and quarterly reports for management, including reporting on tenancy matters, maintenance, repairs, security and other suggested improvements

Ensure the expenditures fall in line with the set budget

Organize seasonal activities as well as other promotional programs as may be necessary.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Mall Manager) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 19th May 2021.