Title: Mall Manager,
Location: Nairobi,
Gross Salary: 50k -60k Plus performance based Incentives,
Our client is an established real estate company. They seek to hire a Mall Manager who will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the efficient execution of the property management plans of the Mall to achieve monthly and quarterly set targets.
Responsibilities
- In charge of setting up processes /procedures for Mall management
- Daily management, supervision and communication with staff and service providers to ensure the premise operates in satisfactory conditions
- Enforce terms of rental agreements and ensures compliance with relevant laws and regulations
- Schedule property viewings and organize marketing efforts to maximize occupancy of premises under management
- Manage relationships with suppliers and vendors and provide regular recommendations and advice to management to optimize operations
- Regular interaction with the Mall’s Social Media Accounts to understand the trending content concerning the Mall and act accordingly
- Responsible for timely rent collection and proper reporting to ensure arrears and bad debts are minimized
- Interact and communicate regularly with tenants to resolve any queries in a timely and satisfactory manner
- Assist in drafting and implementing procedures, processes and controls in conjunction with staff under the supervision
- Responsible for compliance with all regulatory requirements, including fire safety, certificate of occupation, business permits and timely land rates and rents
- Carry out regular weekly detailed routine Mall inspections and review maintenance and security issues, safety processes and other operational issues
- Update and organize all information relating to the Mall and tenants including, regulatory certificates, statutory documents and tenancy agreements
- Maintain an updated database of suppliers and service providers
- Draft and present weekly, monthly and quarterly reports for management, including reporting on tenancy matters, maintenance, repairs, security and other suggested improvements
- Ensure the expenditures fall in line with the set budget
- Organize seasonal activities as well as other promotional programs as may be necessary.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Mall Manager) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 19th May 2021.
