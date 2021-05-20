Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Renowned scholar and political analyst, Prof. Makau Mutua, has questioned the popularity of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mt Kenya region after he lost Tuesday‘s Juja parliamentary by-election.

During the highly contested poll, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria‘s candidate, George Koimburi, trounced Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Wakapee.

Koimburi was vying on People Empowerment Party (PEP), a party associate with Moses Kuria.

Koimburi got 12,159 votes against Susan Waititu, who garnered 5,746 votes.

Commenting on Twitter, Makau, who is a distinguished law lecturer at Buffalo Law School in Newyork, asked whether the whipping of Uhuru in Juja is an indication that he no longer controls the Mt Kenya region.

“Gatundu South MP @HonMoses_Kuria gives Uhuru Kenyatta a shellacking in his Juja backyard.

“Could this be a sign that Mr. Kenyatta has lost Mt Kenya and won’t be a factor in 2022?,” Makau Mutua asked on his Twitter page.

