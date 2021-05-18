Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Faded socialite, Vanessa Chettle, is struggling with life upcountry after leaving Nairobi, where she was a force to reckon with in the showbiz industry.

When she was in Nairobi, she would rub shoulders with A-list celebrities and sip expensive drinks in high-end clubs but life has taken a toll on her after disappearing from the limelight.

Over the weekend, she was spotted smoking bhang and consuming cheap liquor in the company of some broke and jobless youths, famously known as ‘Majamaa wa mtaa’’.

Here’s the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST