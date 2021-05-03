Monday, May 3, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has become the first senior politician from the Mt Kenya region to send signals that the region may not support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Since March 2018, Maina Kamanda has been saying that the Kikuyu community will support Raila Odinga as President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s successor in 2022.

But speaking on Monday at Inooro TV, Maina, like Judas Iscariot, betrayed Raila Odinga and said nobody has endorsed him for the top seat in 2022.

“Mr. Kamau, why are people running all over ‘saying that I have supported Raila’s 2022 bid?

“Am I the region’s spokesman? We as Mt Kenya region do what President Uhuru Kenyatta directs us and as of now, never be cheated that the Kikuyu Region has endorsed someone ahead of 2022,” Kamanda said.

The veteran politician also welcomed Deputy President William Ruto‘s meeting with a section of Mt Kenya leaders, saying this is a step in the right direction.

“This man (Ruto) has now realized that getting support from the region won’t be a walk in the park.

“He is now trending on a positive note and we encourage others like him to visit the region as soon as possible.

“And by the way, please don’t confuse handshake with 2022, President Uhuru has been clear on this,” Maina said.

