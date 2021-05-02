Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Barely two hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement that the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nakuru had been lifted, residents started their journeys outside Nairobi.

Our observers spotted heavy traffic stretching kilometers away at the Mai Mahiu Escarpment as Kenyans escaped the city.

The lockdown restrictions had been imposed on March 26, 2021. Residents in the five counties could not travel outside the restricted area.

As a result of the abrupt measures in March, residents revealed that they were stranded in different towns, unable to travel upcountry.

However, the president stated in his speech that the mandate of the government is to protect the constitutional right to life.

“If we partner and work together, we can maintain both the health and lives of our people, as well as our economy. But if we fail to play our role, our individual role, my responsibility is to protect life first,” said Uhuru.

The president also lifted the ban on restaurants and bars, allowing them to continue with operations. This, he noted, was after the Covid-19 positivity rate went low in the last month.

Curfew hours were revised to 10 pm to 4 am from 8 pm to 4 am, with effect from midnight on May 1, 2021.

Churches were directed to hold in-person and congregational worship but with only a third capacity. The ban on political gatherings was extended until otherwise directed.

Kenyans could not hold their excitement, taking their celebrations to the streets in the CBD after the announcement.

