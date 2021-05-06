Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is among millions of Kenyans who have been irked by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s move to kick out Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, from the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

On Tuesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, and notified him of the removal of Amollo from JLAC and replaced him with Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Though ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has said he was not involved in Amollo‘s ouster, Dr. Mutua said if Jakom was not involved in Amollo’s ouster then it means the ODM party is technically dead.

“The decision to remove Otiende Amollo from JLAC was made by Raila Odinga.

“Things do not happen without his approval.

“If the decision was made without him knowing, it means that ODM is at its last legs,” Dr. Mutua told one of the local dailies on Thursday.

