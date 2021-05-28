Friday, March 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met Luo community leaders at State House, Nairobi, where they discussed several issues facing the electorate.

During the closed-door meeting, Luo leaders asked the president to help Luo Nyanza improve in terms of infrastructure and job creation.

In the meeting, the President assured the Luo leaders that they shouldn’t worry about jobs. This is because he, the president and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are doing their best to ensure that youths have jobs before they retire from politics.

The president said that he intends on leaving behind a legacy where all Kenyans can be proud to be called Kenyans.

The youth in the country have been neglected for a long time and Uhuru assured the leaders that this will no longer be the norm.

“My brother (Raila Odinga) and I are focused on leaving a legacy where young people have steady jobs and are able to access basic needs and become a country where all citizens are proud to be Kenyans,” Uhuru stated.

Uhuru will be in Kisumu on June 1 to attend Madaraka Day Celebrations and he will after that spend four days in Luo Nyanza launching and inspecting government projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST