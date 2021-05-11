Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has declared his interest in succeeding Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s brother, Tim Wanyonyi, as Westlands Member of Parliament in the 2022 elections.

In a statement on his Twitter page yesterday, Havi said he had accepted the request of the area residents to vie for the MP seat in the upcoming poll.

“The Constitution enumerates functions and duties of a Member of National Assembly thus: making laws and protecting the constitution; determining the allocation of national revenue and oversight of its expenditure; reviewing the conduct of State officers and oversight of State organs; and infrastructural development, wealth creation and poverty alleviation at the constituency level.”

“I have accepted the request of the people of Westlands Constituency to serve them and the nation in that capacity effective August 2022 or earlier if Parliament is dissolved,” Havi said.

Havi vowed to put the government on its toes if elected in the next year’s polls as well as promises never to let the people of Westlands down.

This comes even as the vocal lawyer is facing a possible lawsuit from the incoming Chief Justice Martha Koome after he said nasty things about her nomination to the position.

