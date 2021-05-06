Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, has attacked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership for kicking out Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, from National Assembly‘s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee commonly referred to as JLAC.

On Tuesday, ODM chairman John Mbadi wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, notifying him of the removal of Otiende from JLAC and replacing him with Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Amollo was allegedly kicked out for going against party leader, Raila Odinga’s decision on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) matters.

Raila Odinga wants the BBI passed without any amendment while Otiende wants the document to be amended.

Commenting about Otiende’s ouster, Havi said when he was a small boy looking after his dad’s cows, one of them ate the rope and strayed into a neighbor’s garden.

“It ate all the plants in that garden and when his dad asked him about it, he said it was the cow’s fault.

Havi’s metaphor is a direct reference to how the ODM party has treated Otiende Amollo in the wake of the BBI bill in Parliament.

This is what Havi wrote.

