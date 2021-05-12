Regional Logistics Assistant
Closing date: May 23, 2021
Summary
The Logistics Assistant is responsible for specific procurement tasks at the regional office, storing and dispatch of goods in transit, managing assets and the stationary store.
Generic responsibilities
- Ensure that all procurement processes are in compliance with Logistics Handbook, other NRC policies and door requirements
- Procurement of supplies/services/works and update status reports
- Liaise with suppliers to ensure prompt and accurate delivery of goods, services and equipment.
- Receive supplies and ensure they are in good condition and accompanied with the right documents
- Update vendor list
- Dispatch/shipment of supplies according to procedures
- Prepare documents as required by line manager
- Manage asset and inventory lists
Specific responsibilities
These responsibilities shall be adapted to the particularities of the job location and context, phase of operation, strategic focus and type of programme intervention. This section shall be revised whenever a new employee is hired or the context changes significantly. The line manager drafts the specific responsibilities and sends them to his/her line manager for approval.
- Responsible for overall procurement at the regional office ensuring that procurement is done in line with NRC procedures and the global logistics handbook
- Ensuring proper documentation and filing of procurements documents in Agresso and also in hard copies for bulky procurements
- Coordinate processing VAT and Blanket exemptions
- Liaise with service provider for clearance
- Vendor prequalification
- Vetting of vendors
- Manage storing and dispatch of goods in transit
- Manage the stationary for the regional office
- Manage asset and inventory lists
Competencies
- Value driven competencies
- Values are aspirational attitudes and beliefs that influence the way people conduct themselves. NRC’s values are: Dedicated, Innovated, Inclusive and Accountable.
- Behavioral competencies
- Self-motivated and able to work without close supervision
- Able to prioritize work, multi-task and meet deadlines
- Excellent organization and planning skill
- Culturally sensitive and coping with a changing environment
- Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills
- Goal oriented with ability to work under pressure, independently and with limited supervision
- Professional competencies
These are skills, knowledge and experience that are important for effective performance.
Generic professional competencies
- Experience from working with procurement in a humanitarian/recovery context
- Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts
- Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities
- Knowledge about own skills/profile
- Knowledge of English
