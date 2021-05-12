Regional Logistics Assistant

Closing date: May 23, 2021

Summary

The Logistics Assistant is responsible for specific procurement tasks at the regional office, storing and dispatch of goods in transit, managing assets and the stationary store.

Generic responsibilities

Ensure that all procurement processes are in compliance with Logistics Handbook, other NRC policies and door requirements

Procurement of supplies/services/works and update status reports

Liaise with suppliers to ensure prompt and accurate delivery of goods, services and equipment.

Receive supplies and ensure they are in good condition and accompanied with the right documents

Update vendor list

Dispatch/shipment of supplies according to procedures

Prepare documents as required by line manager

Manage asset and inventory lists

Specific responsibilities

These responsibilities shall be adapted to the particularities of the job location and context, phase of operation, strategic focus and type of programme intervention. This section shall be revised whenever a new employee is hired or the context changes significantly. The line manager drafts the specific responsibilities and sends them to his/her line manager for approval.

Responsible for overall procurement at the regional office ensuring that procurement is done in line with NRC procedures and the global logistics handbook

Ensuring proper documentation and filing of procurements documents in Agresso and also in hard copies for bulky procurements

Coordinate processing VAT and Blanket exemptions

Liaise with service provider for clearance

Vendor prequalification

Vetting of vendors

Manage storing and dispatch of goods in transit

Manage the stationary for the regional office

Competencies

Value driven competencies

Values are aspirational attitudes and beliefs that influence the way people conduct themselves. NRC’s values are: Dedicated, Innovated, Inclusive and Accountable.

Behavioral competencies

Self-motivated and able to work without close supervision

Able to prioritize work, multi-task and meet deadlines

Excellent organization and planning skill

Culturally sensitive and coping with a changing environment

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills

Goal oriented with ability to work under pressure, independently and with limited supervision

Professional competencies

These are skills, knowledge and experience that are important for effective performance.

Generic professional competencies

Experience from working with procurement in a humanitarian/recovery context

Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

Knowledge about own skills/profile

Knowledge of English

Please click here to view job description.

How to Apply

Click Here to Apply!