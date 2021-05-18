Home Entertainment Little known Thika Road slay queen puts all socialites on notice by... Little known Thika Road slay queen puts all socialites on notice by releasing hot photos (LOOK) May 18, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Maisha hubadilika: Faded socialite, VANESSA CHETTLE, spotted smoking bhang and consuming cheap liquor with broke boys over the weekend. JOYCE ANENE, Prophet OWOUOR’s mpango wa kando from Kariobangi South – Read how he kicked her out of the church after their affair was... Tuheshimiane pliz: A female singer almost kicks the head of a thirsty man who attempted to touch her inappropriately on stage (VIDEO). Rogue Pastor, PETER MANYURU, the owner of Nairobi Aviation College, accused of chewing students – He impregnated and married a student as a second... Why are ladies partying in groups these days? Kwani hakuna wanaume?(PHOTOs) Slay queen hawking flesh from the comfort of her bedsitter accidentally exposes a pay bill number splashed on the wall in a live video. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow