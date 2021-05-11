Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again suffered a huge blow after senators overwhelmingly voted for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The Bill, which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM supremo Raila Odinga, was brought to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday and most senators approved the Bill.

Ruto and a small number of senators are opposing the bill but going by the Tuesday vote, it is now clear that the country is now heading to a referendum.

Here is a list of Senators who voted Yes for the bill.

Machakos senator Agnes Kavindu

Nyandarua senator Mwangi Githiomi

Taita Taveta Senator Mwaruma Mwashome

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura

Mombasa senator Mohammed Faki

Laikipia senator Nderitu Kinyua

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina

Kisumu senator Fred Outa

Siaya senator James Orengo

West pokot senator Samuel Poghisio

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja

Busia senator Amos wako

Kitui senator Enock Wambua

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula

Kiambu senator Wamatangi

Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina

Nominated senator Beth Mugo

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

Homabay senator Moses Kajwang

The Kenyan DAILY POST