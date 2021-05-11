Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again suffered a huge blow after senators overwhelmingly voted for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.
The Bill, which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM supremo Raila Odinga, was brought to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday and most senators approved the Bill.
Ruto and a small number of senators are opposing the bill but going by the Tuesday vote, it is now clear that the country is now heading to a referendum.
Here is a list of Senators who voted Yes for the bill.
Machakos senator Agnes Kavindu
Nyandarua senator Mwangi Githiomi
Taita Taveta Senator Mwaruma Mwashome
Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura
Mombasa senator Mohammed Faki
Laikipia senator Nderitu Kinyua
Narok Senator Ledama Olekina
Kisumu senator Fred Outa
Siaya senator James Orengo
West pokot senator Samuel Poghisio
Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja
Busia senator Amos wako
Kitui senator Enock Wambua
Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula
Kiambu senator Wamatangi
Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior
Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina
Nominated senator Beth Mugo
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala
Homabay senator Moses Kajwang
The Kenyan DAILY POST
For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>>