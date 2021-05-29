Saturday, May 29, 2021 – The coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Mt Kenya spokesman has sharply divided the region into Mt Kenya West and Mt Kenya East.

Mt Kenya East comprises Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi Counties, while Mt Kenya West consists of Central Kenya and Nakuru counties.

Mt Kenya East supports the coronation of Muturi as the region’s spokesperson, while Mt Kenya West is opposed to Muturi’s enthronement.

Political pundits say the split in the mountain is precisely what President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted to achieve since Muturi’s coronation is his project.

Uhuru and his advisors came to terms with the fact that he has lost the grip of Mt Kenya on matters of his succession.

The region has rebelled and largely supports the man he doesn’t want to succeed him – Deputy President William Ruto.

With the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and judges declaring Uhuru unfit to hold office, the President is clutching on his last straw of dividing Mt Kenya into two to stop Ruto from succeeding him.

Uhuru has tasked Muturi with the job of dividing Mt Kenya since he knows if Ruto is voted by the entire Mt Kenya region, he will win the presidency by a landslide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST