Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has begged Kenyans to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who is preparing for his fifth stab at the presidency in 2022.

The 76-year-old has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency four times, the last being in 2017.

In a social media post on Sunday, Alai urged Kenyans to believe in what Raila is doing and said nothing can go wrong when the former Prime Minister is in the driver’s seat

“Let’s believe and trust in Raila. He knows what he is doing and so we can’t second guess him.

Baba is seeing far,” Alai wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

This comes amid reports that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has divided Luo Nyanza into two.

The rain started beating Raila Odinga when his close confidantes led by Siaya Senator James Orengo started questioning the legality of the constitutional amendment process.

Orengo, in particular, says the creation of 70 extra constituencies should be left to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which is constitutionally mandated to address issues of constituencies and border demarcation.

However, Raila Odinga’s sycophants led by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, have opposed Orengo’s remarks saying BBI should be passed the way it is.

The Kenyan DAILY POST