Friday, May 14, 2021 – Controversial Laikipia Woman Rep, Cate Waruguru, has hit back at critics and shared a romantic photo goofing around with her current boyfriend Peter Waweru.

Waruguru started an affair with Waweru in 2019 when she was still married to her Kalenjin ex-husband, who is a renowned lawyer in Eldoret.

Waweru abandoned his wife and three kids last year and moved in with Waruguru.

On Wednesday, she attempted to evict Waweru’s ex-wife, Zippy Njoki, from her matrimonial home in Utange, Mombasa County.

Cate has been a subject of discussion on social media after the dramatic event but she seems unmoved.

The vocal Woman Rep posted a romantic photo with Peter and captioned it,” Itz what its…..Love blossom,”

The message is dedicated to all those calling her a husband snatcher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST