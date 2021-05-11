Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Former Harambee Stars striker, Dennis Oliech, is now begging President Uhuru Kenyatta to offer him a job in the Ministry of Sports.

While Oliech used to earn millions monthly while playing for Nantes and Auxerre football clubs in France, he’s currently struggling after spending huge amounts of money to cater for his late mother and brother’s medical bills.

Speaking in an interview, the top-rated former Kenyan-International striker revealed that he used Ksh 40 Million for his mother’s medical expenses after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Oliech even flew his mother to France for specialized treatment but she died in 2018 after a long battle with the deadly disease.

He also revealed that he spent Ksh 80 Million on his brother Kevin’s medical expenses.

Kevin had been battling cancer since 2017 before he succumbed last year around August when he was receiving treatment in Germany.

In an interview with KTN news on Tuesday, Oliech,36, begged the President to consider him for a job at the Sports Ministry.

“At the moment in Kenya I’m currently unemployed, that’s why you see me in media these days looking for work,” Oliech said

“But not work in media. Maybe in the ministry of sport. Perhaps they can offer some of us former players a job and this is why I’m roaming around media houses so they can see (Dennis) is looking for work,” Oliech added.

