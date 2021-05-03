Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) is a chartered private Christian University sponsored by the Methodist Church in Kenya.

The vision is to be a world class University raising a generation of professionals and transfromational leaders.

The University has its main campus situated in the outskirts of Meru town with campuses at Nairobi and Mombasa.

We would wish to invite qualified applicants for the following position:

Vacant Positions: Lecturers

We would wish to invite qualified applicants for the following academic positions:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of a Lecturer are as follows:

i. Teaching and evaluation of undergraduate and postgraduate students

ii. Setting, moderating, administering, processing and marking examinations

iii. Advising and mentoring undergraduate and postgraduate students on academic matters

iv. Articulating the Vision and Mission of the University, Department and the Faculty

v. Initiating, planning and conducting research

vi. Developing teaching and learning materials

vii. Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate students in research activities.

viii. Developing research proposals for funding

ix. Participating in conferences related to research and building inter-disciplinary collaboration within and outside the department

x. Participating in preparation of Departmental and Faculty strategic plans

xi. Organizing and supervising educational activities for undergraduate and postgraduate students

xii. Attending and participating in seminars, workshops, conferences, in relevant fields

xiii. Participating in administrative, academic and consultancy activities in the Department and other organizations

xiv. Participating in planning, development, implementation and evaluation of curricula in the Department

xv. Attending and participating in the Departmental meetings and other activities for effective and efficient management of the Department and Faculty

xvi. Performing any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned or delegated by the Head of Department, Dean of Faculty or other Chief Officers of the University in accordance with the University Statutes

Minimum Requirements

i. Must have an earned Ph.D. degree in the relevant area or its equivalent from a recognized academic institution

OR

ii. Must have a Masters degree in the Relevant Specialization from a recognized academic institution

iii. Must have at least three (3) years of teaching or research experience at University level after obtaining a Masters degree

iv. Must have at least 24 publication points of which 16 should be from two (2) publications in refereed journals or one (1) book or 2 (two) book chapters in relevant areas.

1. Anesthetist: KeMU/AA/SMHS/1/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Anaesthesiology or equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience in a medical school will be an added advantage.

2. Ophthalmologist: KeMU/AA/SMHS/2/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Ophthalmology or equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience in a medical school will be an added advantage.

3. ENT Surgeon: KeMU/AA/SMHS/3/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body(where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Anesthesiology or equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience in a medical school will be an added advantage

4. Radiologist: KeMU/AA/SMHS/4/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Radiology or equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience in a medical school will be an added advantage.

5. Human Anatomy: KeMU/AA/SMHS/5/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Human Anatomy or its equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience and research in a medical school will be an added advantage.

6. Orthopedics: KeMU/AA/SMHS/6/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Orthopedics’ or its equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience and research in a medical school will be an added advantage.

7. Histopathologist (Anatomicathologist): KeMU/AA/SMHS/ 7/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Anatomic Pathology or its equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience and research in a medical school will be an added advantage.

8. Haematologist: KeMU/AA/SMHS/8/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in Hematology or its equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience and research in a medical school will be an added advantage.

9. Chemical Pathologist: KeMU/AA/SMHS/9/4/2021

i. Must have a Doctorate degree in Medicine or equivalent qualification from a recognized/accredited academic institution; and be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

OR

ii. Must be a holder of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB)

iii. Must be a holder of Master of Medicine in chemical pathology or its equivalent

iv. The holder must be duly registered by KMPDC (Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council) or the equivalent in the EAC countries and hold a retention certificate of the KMPDC.

v. Teaching experience and research in a medical school will be an added advantage.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should send three (3) hard copies AND a softcopy (PDF format) of their application accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, National ID card or passport, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

Meru, Kenya

AND

An electronic copy in PDF format send to the Vice Chancellor through the email, vice.chancellor@kemu.ac.ke

To be received on or before 15th May 2021.

KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.