Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Lawyer Steve Ogolla has urged Raila Odinga and his advisors not to underestimate Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Ogolla said as Raila and his people continue drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Ruto is winning masses through his ‘Hustler movement’.

Ogolla also confirmed that the second in command has massive support on the ground since he is addressing their daily challenges and speaking one voice with them.

The lawyer further said the ‘Hustler narrative’ is unstoppable since it is what Kenyans are going through and facing, and such a stand will see DP Ruto dominate in the looming 2022 general elections.

“The hustler narrative has an attractive political narrative, it galvanizes grassroots support based on the daily issues Kenyans face,” the lawyer said.

Ogolla’s sentiments come at a time when the country is preparing to usher in the 2022 general election that will see the longtime political heavyweights, DP Ruto and Raila engage in a political duel that will give Kenyans their fifth President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST