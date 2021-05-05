Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has weighed in on the confusion going on in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, where Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo was removed from National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee, commonly known as JLAC.

In a notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justice Muturi, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said the Raila Odinga’s led party has removed Amollo from the committee and replaced him with Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Commenting about the haste move, Kipkorir said Amollo should blame himself for being removed from the committee.

Kipkorir said like a small kid, Otiende Amollo thought he is popular without knowing the person who made him popular is ODM boss, Raila Odinga.

“Otiende Amollo makes the kindergarten mistake of every politician in Kenya riding on the coattails of Raila Odinga then think they’re popular on their own!

“All those who travelled on the same road met the same fate: POLITICAL OBLIVION.

“You can’t fly to the sun with wax wings!,” Kipkorir stated on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

