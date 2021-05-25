Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has taken a break from Kenyan politics, saying they lack ideals and are driven by self-interests.

In a social media post on Monday, Kipkorir, who is an ardent supporter of Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Kenya’s politics is driven by personal interests with the support of the poor and illiterate bases.

“On reflection, I have taken a sabbatical from Kenya’s politics which has no higher ideals, but driven at its default by personal interests with the support of the poor and illiterate bases,” Kipkorir noted.

US-based law professor and columnist Makau Mutua, however, cautioned the lawyer against taking the decision, saying it might erode the gains made in trying to sanitise Kenya’s politics.

He said the lawyer’s decision was like leaving a football pitch in the dying minutes, just when his team was leading.

Prof Makau pleaded with Kipkorir not to lose hope in Kenya’s politics saying that things will soon change for the better.

“You are a striker and can’t take a “sabbatical” from the game at the 80th minute with your team leading 2-1. If you do, the other side’s mediocre 11 will beat your 10-man team,” Prof Mutua wrote.

