Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has mocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after his party removed Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, from National Assembly’s Justice Legal Affairs Committee(JLAC).

On Tuesday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party recommended the removal of Otiende Amolllo from JLAC.

Amollo was removed for supporting an amendment to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a move opposed by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said Amollo will be replaced by Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Mbadi, who is also Suba South MP, said the changes will be made during today’s sitting.

“The Selection Committee already approved. We are taking the matter to the floor this evening,” Mbadi said.

Following the move, Ombeta, who is now a disciple of Deputy President William Ruto, said Raila, whom he referred to as Baba, is chasing rats by removing Amollo.

“Baba’s house is on fire, and unlike any wise man, he is busy chasing rats,” Ombeta wrote on his Twitter page.

