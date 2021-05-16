Sunday, May 16, 2021 – Renowned TV journalist, Larry Madowo, took his last selfie with his former colleagues at BBC yesterday after completing his last assignment.

Madowo said it was an honour working with the team and added that although he has left the British station, he will still keep tabs with his former colleagues and described them as great friends.

“Final team photo! An honor working on my last story for the BBC with these gentlemen.

“My first piece in America was also filmed by the brilliant Pete Murtaugh (next to me) so it was special to finish with him. So long, friends,” he wrote.

Earlier today, Madowo posted another photo at the Washington Dulles International Airport in the US on his way to Nairobi, where he will be corresponding for CNN.

“Shall we do this?” he captioned the photo.

