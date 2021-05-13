Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Renowned TV journalist Larry Madowo is leaving BBC to take up a new role at CNN as the network’s Nairobi-based correspondent.

The announcement was made on Thursday by CNN’s Senior Vice President of International News Gathering and Managing Editor Deborah Rayner.

The CNN boss described Madowo as an experienced journalist whose experience cuts across politics, business and entertainment.

The elated journalist said that it’s a dream come true for him since he has always longed to work for the international media house.

“I’ve enjoyed reporting from the U.S. and around the world, but it’s a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent.

“I have long admired CNN International’s award-winning coverage, and I’m honored to be joining such a talented team.

“I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN’s global audiences,” Larry said.

Madowo previously served as the BBC Africa Business Editor, where he oversaw the launch of six syndicated shows in three languages and managed more than two dozen business journalists based in London and four African countries.

Before joining the BBC, he worked for NTV Kenya and CNBC Africa, where he anchored the business channel’s daily market shows, Open Exchange, Power Lunch and Closing Bell in Johannesburg.

Madowo has a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Daystar University as well as a master’s in Business and Economics Journalism from Columbia University in New York.

Here’s a statement released by CNN announcing his new role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST