Monday, 24 May 2021 – In February this year, Kiss 100 radio presenter, Jalang’o, and his close friend Alex Mwakideu announced that they were planning to build their dream homes in Kitengela.

The construction kicked off on February 4 and so far, they have done an amazing job.

Yesterday, Jalas visited the site to inspect the ongoing construction of his dream house and shared the progress on his Instagram page.

“This far He’s done it,” he wrote and shared the photo below.

Jalang’o currently lives in a rented bungalow in Muthaiga.

