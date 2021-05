Friday, 28 May 2021 – An ardent female traveler has stunned Netizens after she showed the other side of Homa Bay County.

She went to the County with her girls for a vacation trip and their experience there was breath-taking.

There are hidden gems in Homa Bay among them islands, beaches, and hills.

Check out the tweets and the photos that she shared.

I hosted a girls trip in Homa Bay County.



As usual, here's a thread on:



Things to do.



Some places to chill and visit.



Solo date ideas & some adrenaline activities #NowTravelReady pic.twitter.com/Jo3jlnI6KT — Mother of Passports (@justrioba) May 26, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST.