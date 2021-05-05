Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – A notorious conman identified as Euseivous Nganatha, has defrauded so many Kenyans and still walking free.

Several victims of his con games have come out to expose him including this lady called Pamela Wanjugu, who lost Ksh 1.3 Million to the notorious conman, who mostly operates in Juja.

Auctioneers are on the lady’s neck and threatening to auction her tour vans since she had taken a loan to facilitate the business deal that turned sour.

The merciless conman, who pretends to be a contractor, no longer responds to her messages after defrauding her a whooping Ksh 1.3 million.

Here are messages of the victim pleading with Nganatha to return his money.

Photos of the notorious conman.

