Home Forum Ladies, If you see such a man, just know he has nothing... Ladies, If you see such a man, just know he has nothing in his bank account. May 5, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Broke and ailing: Kamua Leo producer, VISITA, begs for money after he was turned away from a local hospital at night. NADIA MUKAMI almost beaten by fans in Busia for wanting to perform for less than 10 minutes despite pocketing over Ksh 200K(VIDEO). Curves on fleek: Some ladies are just blessed, what more can a man ask for? (PHOTOs) A woman goes bonkers and destroys her cheating husband’s car – This man married a Jezebel (VIDEO). Is this guy aware of what is written on his jersey? LOL! (PHOTO) A lady attempts to break the internet and online hyenas are impressed (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow