Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Kuresoi South has been forced to pull down a wheelbarrow that had been hoisted at the police station by supporters of Deputy President William Ruto.

Images of the wheelbarrow made rounds on social media which raised questions on the impartiality of the officers at the station.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany shared the image of the wheelbarrow that had been pulled down.

Lamenting on the action of the officer, the legislator stated that the sign would be pulled back up.

The wheelbarrows have been erected in different parts of the town at conspicuous spots.

On Labour Day, the UDA Party had their offices in Trans Nzoia County vandalized with the party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina stating that the incident was orchestrated by a few hooligans’ intent on distracting their registration process.

She urged the party members to safeguard the integrity of the party processes by ensuring that there was no infiltration by their opponents.

“We are currently undertaking a full review of the circumstances leading to this incident and whoever will be found culpable will face the party’s disciplinary process as spelled out in the party’s constitution,” she stated.

The wheelbarrow was officially incorporated as a symbol for the UDA Party.

In a gazette notice dated December 28, 2020, the Registrar of Political Parties announced that the wheelbarrow would be the symbol identifying the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST