Thursday, May 20, 2021 – KTN anchor, Linda Ogutu, is mourning following the death of her friend and lawyer, Joseph Ogara.

Linda revealed the deceased lawyer pushed her out of her comfort zone and transformed her life when he met her hawking pens outside International Life House in Nairobi Central Business District.

The seasoned TV anchor divulged that they ended up working in the same office with the lawyer, who would encourage her while she read in the library in the morning before work commences.

“Lawyer Joseph Agora… He made me. I met him while hawking pencils outside Int. Life House…… Pushed me into a great path in life. I am broken.

“Rest in peace my friend. I am because of you,” she wrote.

“Ended up working in the same office.

“My salary was very little… But I used it to pay for my college… He would come to the office early morning and find me reading in the library… He said ‘one day, this will pay off,” she added.

