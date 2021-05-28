Friday, 28 May 2021 – A pretty Kenyan slay queen from Kenya Medical Training College, who has been parading a flamboyant lifestyle on social media, has finally revealed the face of the man who bankrolls her.

The middle-aged slay queen who calls herself Venatilya on Instagram, is still a student but the flashy life that she displays online resembles that of an A-List socialite.

Her followers have been wondering where she gets money from and finally, we can confirm that she is dating a sponsor.

She posted a video having a nice time with her sponsor, probably to mark territory

She had previously shared another video in a plane with the sponsor but in the video, she hid his face but you can clearly tell that he is aged by just looking at his hands

The young lady has been posting photos rolling with top-of-the-range vehicles which belong to her well-oiled sponsor and flying for lavish vacations.

When she is not cruising with a V8, you will find her with a Range Rover.

See photos below that display her flamboyant lifestyle, thanks to her sponsor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST