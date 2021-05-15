Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has praised Deputy President William Ruto for poking holes in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill, which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court on Thursday.

During the landmark ruling read by Justice Joel Ngugi, the five-Judge bench issued contentious remarks concerning the validity of the initiative that had the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on the same, Kibwana, who is a seasoned constitution expert, said the ruling proved that Ruto was on the right side of history when he questioned some of the BBI proposals.

“One may like or not like the Deputy President William Ruto.

“One may not be on the same side as he is.

“But on this BBI matter, history will judge him kindly.

“His position has affirmed the 2010 constitution which originally he did not,” Kibwana wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST