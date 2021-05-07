Friday, May 7, 2021 – Detectives probing the mysterious murder of 4 friends who were last seen in Kitengela having lunch before they disappeared are hunting for a man only identified as Erico, who interacted with the four shortly before they disappeared.

Erico had joined the four friends for lunch at Club Enkare in Kitengela while in the company of a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

On the night of April 19, the day the four friends were reported missing, he bade them goodbye on his Facebook page.

“Shine on your way, you got to fly your way home, shine on your way, you got to fly your way home. Yagla Aleeh,” Erico posted.

He is said to have directed one of the relatives to where the vehicle used by the four was parked and informed her that they had been killed.

Detectives have established that Eric switched off his phone shortly after the four criminal friends were abducted.

The signal resurfaced in Bungoma on April 20.

A detective involved in the probe revealed that Eric has crossed over to Uganda to evade arrest.

Eric holds crucial leads that may help unravel the mysterious kidnapping and killing of the 4 criminal friends.

He has since deactivated his social media accounts and switched off his phones.

The identity of the lady who was in the company of Eric when he joined the 4 friends for lunch has not been established.

