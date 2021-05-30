Sunday, May 30, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on his previous visit to the lakeside city of Kisumu, praised residents over the heart-warming reception he received when he went there to market Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) with Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

The President, who visited Kisumu in 2020, made a joke that the treatment he was accorded in Kisumu will make him request first Lady Margaret Kenyatta to allow him to get a second wife, who will take care of his manly needs whenever he visits the vibrant city.

Now, ahead of Uhuru’s visit to the city on Sunday, residents have said they have identified a pretty lady who will entertain the Head of State.

The residents said the lady’s name was Anyango and she was among the beautiful ladies from the lakeside city.

Now the ball is in the president’s court to either accept or decline the ‘gift’

The father of the nation will on Tuesday lead Kenyans in Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kisumu, which will be the first time such Celebration has taken place in the city.

The venue of the Celebrations was announced to be Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium but, yesterday, Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena stated that the venue might change due to the COVID-19 surge in the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST