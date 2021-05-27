Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has urged the Kikuyu community to stop pretending that they are superior to other communities.

Speaking on Thursday, Kiraitu said the Kikuyu community must support the enthronement of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, as the Mt Kenya spokesman.

He said if the Kikuyu community fails to support Muturi as the region’s spokesman, Meru, Embu, Mbeere and Tharaka Communities will start charting their own path.

“We are always together as the GEMA community. We want the west to support Muturi the way we have supported them in the past.

“This is a litmus test on whether or not we are together,” Kiraitu stated

The county boss has also expressed concerns over claims that some Kikuyus leaders are saying that Muturi doesn’t deserve their support because he is not Kikuyu.

“I have heard some of them say Muturi is not Kikuyu, let’s not allow the mountain to separate us,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST