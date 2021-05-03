Monday, May 3, 2021 – Detectives investigating the abduction and subsequent killing of 4 men in Kitengela have stumbled upon a crucial lead from a popular club in Kitengela where the 4 had lunch together before they mysteriously vanished.

According to detectives, they are trying to unmask the identities of two people believed to be a man and his girlfriend who they believe could reveal the traces of the Kitengela quartet before they disappeared.

Further, reports indicated that a rogue police officer has been linked to the kidnap and deaths of the four friends.

The rogue officer is said to have aided the Kitengela quartet in the alleged criminal activities which they are reported to have carried out as part of a bigger gang.

According to police reports, Brian Oduor alias Champe alongside Benjamin Imbai had pending cases before Mavoko and Kibera Law Courts.

They are both believed to have been masterminds of the criminal gang and had various run-ins with the law on multiple occasions.

The four men; Jack Ochieng, Benjamin Imbai, Brian Odour, and Elijah Obuong, went missing after having lunch at a popular club in Kitengela.

Currently, two bodies of the four friends have been identified by their families.

The body of Elijah Obuong was found near Mukungai River along the Murang’a-Iyego-Kangema road.

Benjamin Imbai’s body was later found at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.

A body initially believed to be Ochieng was discovered in Murang’a County.

Ochieng’s family, however, disowned the body affirming that it did not have the same body marks possessed by their kin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST